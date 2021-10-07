Sarita Mor wins 59kg bronze at Wrestling World Championships

India's Sarita Mor has clinched the bronze medal in women's 59kg at the ongoing Wrestling World Championships in Oslo. The 26-year-old defeated Sweden's Sara Lindborg 8-2 in the bronze medal playoff.

Sarita dominated the proceedings right from the start in Oslo. She started off aggressively, took down the Swedish smartly and raced to a 6-0 lead at the end of the first period.

With the odds firmly stacked against her, Lindborg did try her best to force her way back into the contest, but Sarita Mor maintained her calm to win the country's second medal in this edition of the World Championships.

Sarita Mor had earlier defeated Canada's Linda Morais and Germany's Sandra Paruszewski before losing to Bulgarian Bilyana Dudova in the semifinal.