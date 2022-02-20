Wrestling: Sanju Devi wins women's 59kg gold at Dan Kolov-Nikola Petrov 2022

The young Indian grappler Sanju Devi clinched the first gold medal for India at the 2022 Dan Kolov and Nikola Petrov Wrestling tournament in Bulgaria. The 20-year-old went past Andrea Grasruck of Germany to bag the yellow metal in the women's 59kg weight divison.

Sanju, who is a 2021 World Junior Championships silver medallist, seemed to be in tremendous form during her campaign in Bulgaria. In a weight division which was held in a round-robin structure, the youngster lost just a single bout enroute her gold medal.

6 more 🏅 for 🇮🇳 at the ongoing Dan Kolov & Nikola Petrov Wrestling Tournament, Bulgaria



Men 🤼‍♂️

Aman (57kg) 🥈

Anuj Kumar (65kg) 🥈



Women 🤼‍♀️

Sanju Devi (59kg) 🥇

Kavita (76kg) 🥈

Radhika (62kg) 🥉

Sonika Hooda (68kg) 🥉



🇮🇳's medal tally stands at 12 with 1 🥇, 6 🥈, 5 🥉



Besides the gold, India clinched three silver medal and two bronze to take their overall medal tally to 12 at the ongoing Dan Kolov and Nikola Petrov Wrestling tournament.



While Radhika and Sonika Hooda clinched the bronze medals in women's 62kg and 68kg respectively, Kavita bagged the 76kg silver. In the men's freestyle section, Aman and Anuj Kumar walked away with silver medals in 57kg and 65kg respectively.