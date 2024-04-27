Federation Cup: Sanjeev emerges victorious in 55kg Greco Roman event

Sanjeev clinched the gold medal in the Greco-Roman 55kg category at the Federation Cup wrestling tournament at Maharaja Vibhuti Narain Indoor Stadium in Varanasi on Friday.



The 23-year-old coached by Sonipat-based Kuldeep Singh shone in every bout he played before getting the better of Manish in the final to win his maiden gold medal at the elite level.

The Delhi boy, who won a silver and a bronze at the National championships at Jaipur and Pune respectively, took a 1-0 lead due to Manish’s defensive approach and capitalised on his advantageous position to flip his rival for a 3-0 lead.

He performed another take-down to go 5-0 up. But as Manish injured his left ankle in the process, Sanjeev was declared the winner.

Army wrestler Pravin Patil, hailing from Kolhapur, rallied from behind to beat Sunny Kumar 6-2 in the 63kg title clash.

Full list of winners (Greco-Roman)

55kg: 1. Sanjeev (Del), 2. Manish (Har), 3. Manu Yadav (Chg), Anjit Munda (Jha); 60kg: 1. Chetan (Del), 2. Ajeet Kumar (UP), 3. Mohit Narwal (Har), Abhishek Nishad (Chg); 63kg: 1. Pravin Patil (Mah), 2. Sunny Kumar (Har), 3. Deshraj (Raj), Hariom Puri (MP); 67kg: 1. Govind (Mah), 2. Bholu Dav (UP), 3. Deepak (Del), Himanshu (Har); 72kg: 1. Ajay Dagar (Har), 2. Jagmal Singh (Raj), 3. Anil Ruhil (Chd), Anish Singh (Chg); 77kg: 1. Ravi Kumar (Del), 2. Satender Yadav (Chg), 3. Parmanand Bujammagol (Kar), Chhagan Meena (Raj); 82kg: 1. Hardeep (Har), 2. Amit Gope (Jha), 3. Bhupender (Raj), Praveen Hipparigi (Kar); 87kg: 1. Ajay (Har), 2. Inderjit (Chd), 3. Darshan (Mah), Aditya Bedikyale (Kar); 97kg: 1. Sonu (Har), 2. Vijender (Del), 3. Subham Kumar (Bih), Ritik (Chd); 130kg: 1. Sonu (Del), 2. Yatendra (UP), 3. Mudassir Khan (MP), Ashish (Chd).