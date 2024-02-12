Sangram Singh set for comeback clash against Pakistan's Muhammad Saeed

After a hiatus of six years, former Commonwealth Heavyweight champion Sangram Singh is poised to make a resounding return to the ring. Scheduled to face off against Pakistan's Muhammad Saeed, the eagerly anticipated showdown will serve as the headline event of the International Pro Wrestling Championship, slated for February 24 in Dubai.

With a prize purse of Rs 3 crore at stake, the event promises an electrifying lineup of five matches, each pitting elite athletes from around the globe against one another. Among them, the spotlight shines brightly on Singh's eagerly awaited return to competitive wrestling.

"This sport of wrestling exemplifies gentlemanly conduct, and I aim to inspire the youth through this event, keeping in mind the ideology of FIT India," expressed the 38-year-old Singh, who previously clinched the Commonwealth Heavyweight Championship in consecutive years, 2015 and 2016.

In anticipation of his comeback, Singh added, "Competing against Muhammad Saeed, who is an elite athlete in his own right, will be the perfect way to emphasize that age is no barrier. I look forward to a great fight to complete my anticipated comeback facilitated by World Professional Wrestling Hub."

The event's lineup showcases a diverse array of talent and international representation, with matchups including Ilias Bekbulatov of Russia, the 2017 European Wrestling Champion, squaring off against Damon Kemp of the USA. Additionally, Olympians Andrea Carolina of Colombia and Vescan Cynthia of France are set to clash, alongside a showdown between Bader Ali of the UAE, a Silver medallist at the Arab Championship, and Mbo Isomi Aron of Congo, a Gold Medalist at the Games of La Francophonie. Rounding out the card, Olympian Mimi Hristova of Bulgaria will face off against Skiba Monika of Poland.