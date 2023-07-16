Sangeeta Phogat dedicates her bronze medal to women fighting crime

Sangeeta Phogat, one of the six wrestlers who protested against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, on Saturday won a bronze medal in the 59kg category at the Hungary Ranking Series tournament.

"I am very emotional at this moment. This medal is not mine only. I dedicate this medal to all the fighting women of the world who are fighting against crimes against women," Sangeeta said after her medal on Twitter.

Sangeeta began with a crushing defeat by fall but bounced back with a win in her second bout. She lost her semifinal but won the bronze play-off 6-2 against young Hungarian Viktoria Borsos, the U-20 World Championship silver medallist. One win and one defeat in six-wrestler draw put her in the semifinal against Poland’s Magdalena Urszula Glodek.

Sangeeta might have made a triumphant return to the mat, but the news of her performance caused a bit of a wrestling match between political camps on Twitter.

While there were some accounts celebrating the story of her return...

वर्ल्ड रैंकिंग सीरीज में पदक जीतने पर मेरी हमसफ़र संगीता को बधाई. कर हर मैदान फ़तह । 🇮🇳 जय हिन्द pic.twitter.com/oSNX5mvBUQ — Bajrang Punia 🇮🇳 (@BajrangPunia) July 15, 2023

Sangeeta Phogat has won the bronze medal in an international championship. If these players had gotten justice on time, then the gold medal could also have come. Despite all the efforts to break his morale by dragging him on the streets, our player did not lose the courage. pic.twitter.com/rQZwElCfFt — Veerendra Vivek (@vivekv_me) July 16, 2023

Sangeeta Phogat Clinches Bronze in Budapest. Sharing this news because right now Sanghis are circulating she failed miserably. They are rejoicing that one bout she was defeated by fall against American Jennifer Page Rogers but not mentioning her comeback to win Bronze pic.twitter.com/c870SFdO8E — Joy (@Joydas) July 15, 2023

Bronze 🥉 for @sangeeta_phogat at #WrestleBudapest!!!!I have no idea about the strength of the field, but after everything that has happened over the past 6 months, this is such a feel good story!!! 🥹(And she was very close to getting into the final as well) — Kapil Choudhary (@kapil857) July 15, 2023

... there were more than a few accounts who chose to celebrate the fact that she had lost her first match 0-10.

Dharana girl Sangeeta Phogat crashed out to America's Jennifer Page Rogers with 0-10 in the first bout of 59kg of the World Ranking Tournament in Hungary on July 13-16, 2023. She couldn’t score a single point.Other one Vinesh Phogat went to Hungry but backed out from her bout. pic.twitter.com/cgDiTxqW5Y — Prof.N John Camm (@njohncamm) July 15, 2023

Sad news coming from Budapest Ranking Series 2023, Hungary. Indian wrestler SANGEETA PHOGAT lost to American wrestler Jeniffer Rogers with a score line of 0-10 in her first match. Whereas VINESH PHOGAT decided to skip her first match due to some unknown reasons. pic.twitter.com/em2cGZ8exf — Amit Singh Rajawat (@satya_AmitSingh) July 15, 2023

Sangeeta Phogat loses 0-10 & Vinesh Phogat withdraws citing feverReality of these Aandolan JeevisLet us make them play Olympics directly ? pic.twitter.com/wsjV32lUqZ — Flt Lt Anoop Verma (Retd.) 🇮🇳 (@FltLtAnoopVerma) July 16, 2023

Sangeeta, who is the wife of Olympic bronze medalist Bajrang Punia and sister of Commonwealth Games gold medalist Geeta Phogat, was one of the six wrestlers who had been protesting in New Delhi earlier this year demanding the removal of the incumbent WFI chief.