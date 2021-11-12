Sakshi Malik bows out of Senior National Wrestling Championships in quarterfinals

The ongoing Senior National Wrestling Championships in Gonda have proved to be quite eventful. As per latest events, Rio Olympic bronze medalist Sakshi Malik lost out in the quarter finals by a score of 6-1. Her opponent, Manisha dominated from start to finish in the women's 62kg quarter final round being held in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh.

Maneesha knocks out Sakshi Malik 6-1. Fearless Maneesha and clueless Sakshi today. pic.twitter.com/Ex0ev0ZJh0 — Amanpreet Singh (@amanthejourno) November 12, 2021

Sakshi Malik was representing the Railways in this tournament and was up against fellow state wrestler Manisha who was playing for Haryana. Just earlier this year in January, Sakshi Malik also lost to Sonam Malik in the Women's 62kg Senior Nationals final. It was a shock given that Sonam was a rookie in the women's wrestling circuit but had managed to defeat a senior wrestler and Olympic medalist.