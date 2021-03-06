Rome Ranking Series: Vinesh Phogat wins second gold medals in a week

India's ace female wrestler Vinesh Phogat bags another gold in just a span of a week as she wins the title in Rome Ranking Series 2021 as she beats Canada's Diana Weicker in the final of the 53kg event on Saturday.

Vinesh won 2 points with 2 mins into the match and 2 more in the third minute. At the interval, Vinesh maintained a 4-0 lead. Vinesh's overpowering aggression kept her opponent at bay. And the 4-0 lead prevailed till the end.

In her earlier four bouts of the tournament, Vinesh wrestled only twice as she got walkovers in the other two bouts. In her two bouts, Vinesh won by pinning her opponents Nandini Bajirao Saolkhe in the first round and then Canadian Samantha Leigh Stewart in the semifinal. She got walkovers against Kazakhstan's Tatyana Akhmetova Amanzhol and Ecuador's Luisa Elizabeth as they forfeited their bouts against owing to injuries.

