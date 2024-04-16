Disappointment for Indian Greco-Roman Wrestlers as Rohit Dahiya misses bronze at Asian C'ships

Indian Greco-Roman wrestlers had a tough outing at the Asian Championships in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on Tuesday. Rohit Dahiya faced disappointment as he lost his bronze medal bout to a formidable Uzbek opponent.

Despite Dahiya's efforts, India concluded their Greco-Roman campaign without securing a single podium finish. The other Indian wrestlers struggled as well, with Parvesh, Vinayak Siddheshwar Patil, and Ankit Gulia being eliminated in the preliminary rounds.

Greco Roman wrestlers Rohit Dahiya and Sumit won a bronze each on the final day as India finished their U20 Junior World Wrestling Championships with 1️⃣6️⃣ medals, our best ever tally!🇮🇳🔥#Wrestling 🤼| #WrestleSofia pic.twitter.com/cTO4fSLMv5 — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) August 22, 2022

Dahiya's journey to the bronze medal round was commendable, having represented India in the 2022 World U-20 Championships. Although he fell short against Japan's Yoshida Taizo in the quarterfinals, Dahiya's determination propelled him to the bronze medal round, where he ultimately faced defeat against Mukhammadkodir Rasulov, the top-ranked wrestler in the category.



Despite the Greco-Roman wrestlers' challenges, Indian women wrestlers showcased their prowess by clinching six medals, including three silver and three bronze. Additionally, in men's freestyle events, India secured a silver medal through Udit (57kg), while Abhimanyu (70kg) and Vicky (97kg) claimed bronze medals in their respective categories.