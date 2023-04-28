Wrestlers refuse to move from Jantar Mantar despite FIR against Brij Bushan

Jantar Mantar, New Delhi: Much to the relief of the protesting wrestlers, the Delhi Police informed the Supreme Court that it will register a FIR against the Wresting Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bushan Sharan Singh on Friday.

Though the wrestlers welcomed the decision, they maintained that they will continue their sit-in protest here at Jantar Mantar.

"I want to thank the supreme court. We are very happy but we will continue our protest," the 2016 Rio Olympics bronze medallist Sakshi Malik said.

The 2022 Commonwealth Games champion Vinesh Phogat reiterated that they still do not have any trust on Delhi Police, who had refused to file a FIR for so long.

"We don't trust Delhi Police at. We do not know what will happen, we will see this. We want him in the jail. I want to appeal to PM Modi to remove him from every post on the ground of morality for a free investigation," Vinesh said.



The wrestlers, on Friday, displayed a huge banner at Jantar Mantar with a list of all the FIRs registered against Brij Bushan Sharan Singh across India.

"All athletes are tired of people like Brij Bhushan. We need to save sports and for that we have to come together," Vinesh said.



"One more FIR will not harm a person who has already more than 50 registered against him. He needs to be removed only then can wrestling be saved. Wrestling is one of the most prominent sports of country and we need to save the future," she further added.

The next date of hearing is listed on 5th May 2023 by the Supreme Court.

The sixth day of the protest comes to an end on a positive note for the wrestlers, who had a lot of social media support coming in on Friday with the likes of Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra displaying solidarity.

"We are thankful to all the athletes and players for tweeting in favour for us," said Bajrang Punia.





