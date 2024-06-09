Reetika Hooda wins silver medal at Budapest Wrestling Ranking Series

U23 World Champion wrestler Reetika Hooda won the silver medal in the women's 76kg category at the Budapest Ranking Series on Saturday to end India's campaign with four medals.

The Paris-bound Indian wrestler defeated Genesis Reasco of Ecuador 4-0 in the 3/4 matches.

Due to the presence of only five competitors, the Nordic system was employed in the category and the top three were determined by a round-robin format where each wrestler competes against each other.

Reetika lost only one match in the tournament against Tatiana Renteria with a close scoreline of 2-3.

𝐑𝐄𝐄𝐓𝐈𝐊𝐀 𝐖𝐈𝐍𝐒 𝐒𝐈𝐋𝐕𝐄𝐑! 🥈🔥#Paris2024 bound Reetika Hooda wins the silver in women's 76 Kg after a Nordic format as she clinched 3/4 victories in the pool stage. 🤼‍♀️



She took a 4️⃣-0️⃣victory in the fifth and final round against Genesis Valdez of Ecuador.… pic.twitter.com/PnVn2kWbLk — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) June 8, 2024

She defeated Zained Sghaier of Turkey 7-0 and Justina Renay Di Stasio of Canada 8-0. The three wrestlers the 22-year-old Indian beat will be competing at the 2024 Olympics.

Earlier last month, Asian championship bronze medalist Reetika became the first-ever Indian women to win an Olympic quota in the women's wrestling heavyweight category.

This is the fourth silver medal for the Indian contingent that had six Olympic-bound wrestlers. Out of six, only Vinesh Phogat failed to win the medal while Nisha Dahiya withdrew.

Earlier, the lone male Indian wrestler in contention, Aman Sehrawat won the silver medal in the 57kg category.

Anshu Malik and Antim Panghal followed it with silver medals in the women's 57kg and 53kg categories respectively.