Wrestling: Reetika wins bronze in Egypt Ranking Series

Reetika, on Saturday, bagged the bronze medal in women's 72kg at the 2023 Ibrahim Moustafa Wrestling Ranking Series in Egypt.

She defeated Germany's Lilly Schneider 10-0 by technical superiority to win India's second medal in the Ranking series after Ankit Gulia's bronze in men's 72kg freestyle.

#Wrestling Update☑️



2⃣nd🎖️for 🇮🇳 at the UWW second ranking series!



🤼‍♀ Reetika wins🥉 in the 72kg Women's Category by defeating 🇩🇪's Lilly Schneider by 10-0



Congratulations champion👏 pic.twitter.com/lbkfoZyD9m — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) February 26, 2023





Earlier in the day, Reetika had lost her semifinal bout by fall to the eventual winner from Dalma Caneva from Italy.

The Indian was trailing 1-2 when she was pinned to the mat by Caneva to end her hopes of winning the title.

Reetika had entered the semifinal after two technical superiority wins over Schneider in round 3 and Uzbekistan's Svetlana Oknazarova in the first round respectively.