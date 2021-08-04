A look at wrestler Ravi Dahiya's road to the final of Tokyo Olympics

Wrestler Ravi Dahiya Ravi Kumar Dahiya has confirmed another medal for India as he moves to the final gold medal match in the Men's 57kg freestyle category with a win by fall against Nurislam Sanayev of Kazakhstan in the men's freestyle 67kg category of the Tokyo Olympics.



Dahiya becomes the first male Indian wrestler in nine years after Sushil Kumar to win an Olympic medal. While he will be playing the final tomorrow, here's a look at his road to the final:

Ravi Kumar Dahiya will become the FIRST Indian man to win an #Olympics medal after 𝟑𝟐𝟖𝟎 days. #RaviDahiya | #Wrestling | #Tokyo2020 | 📸: @wrestling pic.twitter.com/oeSKldjSu5

In the pre-quarterfinals 1/8 stage, Ravi started his campaign against Colombian wrestler Oscar Eduardo Urbano. He looked extremely confident against the Colombian whom he beat 13-2. It was a victory by technical superiority.



In the quarterfinals 1/4 stage, Ravi went up against Georgi Valentinov, whom he beat again by technical superiority with a score of 14-4.



In the semifinals, Ravi beat Kazakhstan's Nurislam Sanayev by pinning him down to take the win by fall!. That was enough for Ravi Dahiya to move to the gold medal match in the Men's 57kg freestyle. India will have at least a silver medal - a fourth medal confirmed!






































