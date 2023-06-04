Ravi Dahiya pulls out of UWW ranking series due to injury

Indian wrestler Ravi Dahiya pulled out of the ongoing UWW ranking series in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan on Sunday, as per United World Wrestling. The Tokyo silver-medallist was set to be in action on the event's day four, but was forced to pull out due to a knee injury the grappler sustained during warming, according to his coaching staff.

Dahiya was to grapple against local wrestler Zhumashbek Taiyrbek in the men's 61kg qualification round. After the Indian pulled out, the Kyrgyz was given the injury default win against Ravi and a spot in the quarterfinals where he will face the winner of the round between Turkey's Ormanoglu Emrah and Aitakyn Assyl.

So far, India has clinched four medals in the tournament. The first of them was won by Greco-Roman wrestler Manjeet who got the bronze medal in the 55kg category. On Saturday, Manisha (65kg), Reetika (72kg), and Sarita Mor (59kg) won the gold, silver, and bronze medal respectively, in their respective events.

Back home in India, Ravi's compatriots in Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and others are protesting against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

