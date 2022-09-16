World Wrestling Championships: CWG gold medallist Ravi Dahiya knocked out

Olympic silver medallist Ravi Dahiya exits World Wrestling Championships after a shocking loss of 10-0 to Gulojmon Abdullaev of Uzbekistan in the pre-quarterfinal bout.

Ravi lost the game via technical superiority as Abdullaev was dominant throughout the bout and will return empty-handed from Belgrade.

One of India's biggest medal hopes at the ongoing world championships, Ravi started his campaign with a dominant win against Razvan Kovacs of Romania in the qualification round.

The disappointment for the Indian contingent continues as Ravi will not have a chance at bronze through repechage after Abdullaev lost his quarter-final bout against Zelimkhan Abakarov of Albania.

Ravi Dahiya is stunned by Uzbekistan's Gulomjon Abdullaev in the pre-quarters.



The Indian looked a pale shadow of himself and could barely make a move as Abdullaev won 10-0 [TSU].



In the 74 kg category, Sagar Jaglan lost to world no. 1 Kyle Dake in the quarter-finals by 5-0.



Sagar started well defeating Mitchell Louis Finesilver of Israel by 15-4 in Round of 32. He followed it up with another win against Diego Antonion by 13-2 in the pre-quarterfinals.

Sagar will have a chance at bronze if Kyle qualifies for the finals.

India's medal hopes are on Naveen Malik who will fight his bronze medal bout later in the day against Ernazar Akmataliev of Kyrgyzstan. Naveen won his first repechage bout against Syrbaz Talgat and he got a walkover in the second bout.







