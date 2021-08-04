Ravi Dahiya becomes first Indian male in 3280 days to win an Olympic medal

Indian men's freestyle wrestler, Ravi Kumar Dahiya, qualified for the final of the 57kg weight division and has assured India of its fourth medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

The 23-year-old defeated the Kazakh Nurislam Sanayev via a victory by fall to confirm his slot in the final. It was a sensational comeback from Ravi Dahiya who was trailing 2-9 just seconds into the second round.

While such a big deficit could have mentally crushed any athlete, but Ravi Kumar Dahiya is different.

The Haryana lad maintained his calm and made a stunning comeback to bring down the deficit to two points, before eventually pinning the Kazakh to move into the final and assure a medal for India.

But, did you know this is the first time in around 9 years that an Indian male has won an Olympic medal?

Yes, it has been 3280 days since an Indian male won an Olympic medal. The last Indian man to win a medal at the Olympics was Sushil Kumar when he bagged the silver medal at the 2012 London Games.

Since then, it has all been woman power for India.



India won only two medals at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games, both came from women - PV Sindhu and Sakshi Malik.

Besides, the three medals India has won so far too have come from women with Mirabai Chanu winning a silver, and PV Sindhu, Lovlina Borgohain clinching a bronze each.



