PT Usha never reached out to us: Vinesh Phogat on IOA President comments

Jantar Mantar, New Delhi: On a day when the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha lashed out at the protesting wrestlers for indiscipline and tarnishing the country's image, World Championship medallist Vinesh Phogat claimed that Usha never reached out to the protestors.

"PT Usha is an icon for us but it is heartbreaking listening her. She never reached out to us, neither she texted us or called. We would like to share our plight with her," an emotional Vinesh told media here.

"We are not sitting on roads, we are sitting on our country's land and we have every right to do so. If you are so worried about us, please come and see our plight," she further rebuked PT Usha's comment.

Vinesh Phogat also alleged that the oversight committee's investigation was conducted in a flawed manner.



"They made their known people as witness while real witness were not called during the investigation process," the wrestler alleged.

"We have waited for IOA for past three months but they did not do anything and now when we are protesting they are doing something for formality," she added.

She maintained that no one took their concerns seriously in the last three months, which eventually forced them to take to Jantar Mantar again.

"We went to everyone and called everyone before taking the route of protest. Three months is a long time. PT Usha should come here to understand what is going on," Vinesh asserted.

The Commonwealth Games champion once again reiterated that they trust only the Supreme Court - a stand the wrestlers have been hard stuck on since they restarted the protest on Sunday.

"We trust supreme court and no one else. This is a democratic country and we will not move unless justice is delivered."

The Supreme Court is slated to her the plea of the wrestlers against sexual harassment charges on WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh tomorrow.

Meanwhile, The IOA, as instructed by the Sports Ministry, has formed a three-member ad-hoc panel to manage the affairs of the WFI and also conduct fresh polls within 45 days of the formation of the committee.



Bhupendra Singh Bajwa will represent IOA executive council in the ad-hoc panel while Suma Shirur has been included as a woman athlete and also a SOM (Sportsperson of Merit).

Another member from high court will be added to complete the panel and run the daily activities of WFI.