'India will lodge protest with IOC, UWW': WFI president over Vinesh's disqualification

Vinesh Phogat’s disqualification came just as she had made history by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the final at the Paris Olympics 2024.

She defeated Yui Susaki of Japan and Oksana Livach in the quarter-finals and Yusneylis Guzman Lopez in the penultimate bout to reach the final in the 50kg category.

Following Vinesh's disqualification, Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Sanjay Singh expressed deep disappointment.

"It is extremely unfortunate for our country that even after wrestling so well and qualifying for the finals, she was disqualified for being overweight by 100 grams," Singh told ANI.

Sanjay Singh also said that only the nutritionist and coach can explain her sudden weight change.

"The Government of India has provided her with a coach, nutritionist, and physio. All of them are with her in the Games Village. Her weight was constant for two days but it increased overnight; the reason for this can only be given by her nutritionist and her coach," he said.

Vinesh PHOGAT, from NOC of India in 50kg, failed the weigh-in on day two of her competition which has forced United World Wrestling to promote Yusneylis GUZMAN LOPEZ to the final of 50kg at the Paris Olympics.



She will take on Sarah HILDEBRANDT in the final.

Singh also said that they are considering legal options and will lodge a protest with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and United World Wrestling (UWW).



"WFI is looking after the legal procedure. PT Usha has reached the Games Village, and we will discuss and decide how to protest against the IOC and UWW," he said.

On Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat's disqualification from Paris Olympics 2024, Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Sanjay Singh says, "It is extremely unfortunate for our country that even after wrestling so well and qualifying for the Finals, she was disqualified for being overweight by 100 grams."

The final of the 50kg event was supposed to take place at 12:45 am Indian Standard Time (IST), and there is very little time to contest the decision. "We know that we have less time, but we are putting in our best effort. We have to make an effort, we won't let this matter slip just like that, this is important," said Singh.



"She was trying all night to bring down her weight, so there's a dehydration issue. She's okay and she's resting now at the polyclinic at the Olympics village," he added.

In its official communication, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said, "Vinesh Phogat failed the second-day weigh-in. According to Article 11 of the International Wrestling Rules, Vinesh will be replaced by the wrestler who lost against her in the semifinals. Therefore, Guzman Lopez Yusneylis will compete in the final. Repechage Susaki Yui and Oksana Livach will become bronze medal match."