Padma Shri awardee Virender Singh sits on protest outside Haryana CM's residence

The legendary Indian deaf wrestler Virender Singh has called out the Haryana government for not providing support to the deaf athletes in the state. The 35-year-old is currently sitting on a protest outside the Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's residence.



"Honourable CM Shri Manohar Lal Khattar, I am sitting on the footpath outside your residence and I will not move from here till you do not give equal rights to deaf athletes like para-athletes. When the centre gives us equal rights, then why not you?," Virender tweeted.

माननीय मुख्यमंत्री श्री @mlkhattar जी आपके आवास दिल्ली हरियाणा भवन के फुटपाथ पर बैठा हूँ और यहाँ से जब तक नहीं हटूँगा जब तक आप हम मूक-बधिर खिलाड़ियों को पैरा खिलाड़ियों के समान अधिकार नहीं देंगे, जब केंद्र हमें समान अधिकार देती है तो आप क्यों नहीं? @ANI pic.twitter.com/4cJv9WcyRG — Virender Singh. (@GoongaPahalwan) November 10, 2021





Hailing from Sasroli in Haryana, Virender Singh cannot speak or hear. He was honoured with the prestigious Padma Shri award by Indian President, Ramnath Kovind, for his contribution to wrestling yesterday.

"It is a matter of pride for all the people of the state that the son of Haryana and Para Wrestler of Freestyle Wrestling, Mr. Virendra Singh ji has been honoured with the 'Padma Shri' award. Hearty congratulations and best wishes to him for this award," the Haryana CM Manohar Khattar had then tweeted.







यह समस्त प्रदेशवासियों के लिए गर्व की बात है कि हरियाणा के बेटे व फ्री-स्टाइल रेसलिंग के पैरा पहलवान श्री वीरेन्द्र सिंह जी को 'पद्मश्री' पुरस्कार से सम्मानित किया गया है। इस अवॉर्ड के लिए उन्हें हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं। pic.twitter.com/wMcnbHE5Fb — Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) November 9, 2021



