Oversight committee named without consulting us, allege wrestlers

The top Indian wrestlers, including the likes of Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, and others have alleged that the oversight committee announced by the Indian Sports Ministry to look to investigate and run the daily affairs of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) was appointed without consulting them.

The wrestlers alleged that they were assured they would be consulted before the committee was formed, but nothing of the sort happened.

"We were assured that we would be consulted before the Oversight Committee was formed. It is very sad that we were not even consulted before the formation of this committee," tweeted Vinesh Phogat tagging the Indian Prime Minister, Home Minister, and the Sports Minister.









Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, and Sarita Mor too tweeted the same.

The Indian wrestlers had called off their three-day long protest in front of the Jantar Mantar, Delhi following a marathon meeting and assurances from the country's sports minister Anurag Thakur.

Following the meeting, Thakur had stated that the Ministry will appoint an Oversight Committee to investigate the sexual harassment and financial mismanagement allegations made by the wrestlers against in the WFI.

The Sports Minister had announced the members of the Oversight Committee on Monday. They committee included two Olympic medallists in Mary Kom and Vijender Singh alongside former badminton star Trupti Murgunde, ex-TOPS CEO Rajagopalan, and former SAI TEAMS Executive Director Radhika Sreeman.

The oversight committee was to provide a report with a complete investigation of all the allegations made by the wrestlers to the Sports Ministry in 4 weeks.











