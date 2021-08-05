PHOTOS: Wrestler Ravi Dahiya's silver medal moment on the Tokyo Olympics podium

The young energetic wrestler from Sonipat bagged the silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics after losing to Zaur Uguev of the Russian Olympics Committee in the finals by 7-4. Ravi Kumar Dahiya has become the second-ever grappler in history to achieve the second position at the Olympics for India in wrestling after Sushil Kumar. He is the sole wrestler till now who has won a medal for India in wrestling in Tokyo.

The Indian wrestling contingent now pins their hope on Bajrang Punia and Seema Bisla as they play their respective matches tomorrow. But today's glorious performance will go down as one of the best performances by an Indian wrestler at the Olympics. Ravi Kumar has made the entire nation proud. Let's watch the young talent of India at the Tokyo Olympics podium.

The medallists of the men's freestyle 57kg wrestling

From the right: Ravi Kumar Dhaiya (Silver), Zaur Uguev (Gold), N. Sanayev (Bronze), T. Gilman (Bronze)

Ravi Kumar on the podium with the silver medal

The silver medallist after a spectacular performance stands on the podium (Source: Getty Images)

Dahiya looking at his glorious medal



The champion wrestler looks at his medal won by a champion performance (Source: Getty Images)

The Indian 'sher'

The young talented grappler for India with a bright future with his Olympic medal (Source: Getty Images)



