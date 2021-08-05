Wrestling
PHOTOS: Wrestler Ravi Dahiya's silver medal moment on the Tokyo Olympics podium
The two-times wrestling Asian Champion bags silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics winning the hearts of all Indian fans. Here are the snapshots from his medal-winning moment.
The young energetic wrestler from Sonipat bagged the silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics after losing to Zaur Uguev of the Russian Olympics Committee in the finals by 7-4. Ravi Kumar Dahiya has become the second-ever grappler in history to achieve the second position at the Olympics for India in wrestling after Sushil Kumar. He is the sole wrestler till now who has won a medal for India in wrestling in Tokyo.
The Indian wrestling contingent now pins their hope on Bajrang Punia and Seema Bisla as they play their respective matches tomorrow. But today's glorious performance will go down as one of the best performances by an Indian wrestler at the Olympics. Ravi Kumar has made the entire nation proud. Let's watch the young talent of India at the Tokyo Olympics podium.
The medallists of the men's freestyle 57kg wrestling
Ravi Kumar on the podium with the silver medal
Dahiya looking at his glorious medal
The Indian 'sher'