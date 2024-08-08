Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Wrestling
Olympics 2024 Wrestling Live: Anshu Malik in action, Aman Sehrawat into quarters - Blog, Scores, Updates
Catch all the live updates of wrestling action at Paris Olympics on Thursday.
Olympics 2024 Wrestling Live: Indian wrestlers Aman Sehrawat and Anshu Malik will be in action at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Thursday.
Aman will take on Vladimir Egorov of North Macedonia in the first round of men's freestyle 57 Kg and Anshu Malik will take on Helen Maroulis of USA in the women's freestyle 57 Kg event.
Catch all the Live updates here:
Live Updates
2024-08-08 09:00:00
- 8 Aug 2024 9:24 AM GMT
Two more take downs for Aman Sehrawat. Progresses to the quarterfinals
Aman Sehrawat (IND) 10-0 Vladimir Egorov (MKD)
- 8 Aug 2024 9:23 AM GMT
Aman takes a solid lead at the half time winning two more single points
Aman Sehrawat (IND) 6-0 Vladimir Egorov (MKD)
- 8 Aug 2024 9:21 AM GMT
Another 2-pointer move from Aman, extends the lead
Aman Sehrawat (IND) 4-0 Vladimir Egorov (MKD)
- 8 Aug 2024 9:19 AM GMT
Aman takes the lead from the tart with a 2-pointer move
Aman Sehrawat (IND) 2-0 Vladimir Egorov (MKD)
