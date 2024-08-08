Olympics 2024 Wrestling Live: Anshu Malik in action, Aman Sehrawat into quarters - Blog, Scores, Updates

Olympics 2024 Wrestling Live: Indian wrestlers Aman Sehrawat and Anshu Malik will be in action at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Thursday.

Aman will take on Vladimir Egorov of North Macedonia in the first round of men's freestyle 57 Kg and Anshu Malik will take on Helen Maroulis of USA in the women's freestyle 57 Kg event.

