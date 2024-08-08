Bg

Wrestling

Catch all the live updates of wrestling action at Paris Olympics on Thursday.

Olympics 2024 Wrestling Live: Anshu Malik in action, Aman Sehrawat into quarters - Blog, Scores, Updates
Aman Sehrawat and Anshu Malik will be in action at the Paris Olympics 2024.

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 8 Aug 2024 9:27 AM GMT

Olympics 2024 Wrestling Live: Indian wrestlers Aman Sehrawat and Anshu Malik will be in action at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Thursday.

Aman will take on Vladimir Egorov of North Macedonia in the first round of men's freestyle 57 Kg and Anshu Malik will take on Helen Maroulis of USA in the women's freestyle 57 Kg event.

Catch all the Live updates here:

Live Updates

2024-08-08 09:00:00
WrestlingAnshu MalikIndia at OlympicsParis Olympics
