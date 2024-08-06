'100 % intentional': Nisha Dahiya's coach furious over wrestler's injury

Nisha Dahiya, the 68kg prospect for India in women's wrestling, was left in tears after she lost in the quarterfinals at the Paris Olympics 2024 following a mid-bout injury.

Nisha had to be taken to a medical facility inside the Games Village after she suffered a terrible shoulder injury against North Korea's Sol Gum Pak.

The Indian wrestler had claimed a massive 8-1 lead in the second period against Sol Gum. But with two minutes to go for the bout, she suffered a shoulder injury.

The injury was so serious that she was writhing in pain and was unable to move her right hand. She needed multiple breaks during the second period to receive medical attention.

She eventually suffered an 8-10 defeat.

'They attacked the joint'

After Nisha's heartbreaking loss, India's national coach Virender Dahiya accused the North Korean wrestler of intentionally injuring Nisha.



"It was 100 per cent intentional, they hurt her intentionally. We had seen that there was an instruction from the Korean corner. They attacked the joint. They have taken away the medal from her," Dahiya told PTI after the bout.

"The way Nisha had started, the medal was in her neck and it has been taken away," said Dahiya before adding, "The attacks were clear, the counter-attack worked and the defence was compact. She had beaten the same wrestler at the Asian Qualifier, there was no way Nisha was losing this."

Nisha was high in contention for a medal at Paris 2024 after she defeated Ukraine's Tetiana Sova in the Round of 16.

However, she still has a chance to make it to the medal round through the repechage round if Sol Gum reaches the final. But the the biggest worry at the moment is the extent of the injury which would decide whether she would be able to take mat or not.