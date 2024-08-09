Olympics 2024: Wrestler Aman Sehrawat wins bronze medal

Indian wrestler Aman Sehrawat won a bronze medal in the men's freestyle 57 kg category at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Aman's medal-winning performance show meant India's tradition of winning wrestling medals at the Olympics will stay intact.

Aman, the lone male wrestler representing India in Paris 2024, faced Darian Toi Cruz of Puerto Rico in a thrilling bronze medal match.

The match began with Aman taking an early lead, securing a crucial two-point lead to put himself ahead in the bout.

By halftime, Aman had extended his lead to 6-3, claiming two more two points.

The second half saw both wrestlers exchanging points, but Aman managed to stay in control, taking another two points to make it 8-5.

The only male Indian wrestler at #Paris2024 , the pressure on Aman must have been huge. But the intelligence and courage that he has shown over the last two days is commendable.



The only male Indian wrestler at #Paris2024 , the pressure on Aman must have been huge. But the intelligence and courage that he has shown over the last two days is commendable.

Still only 21, the sky is the limit for him!

As the match progressed, Aman continued to outmanoeuvre Darian, scoring consistently and pushing the lead to 13-5.

He was just two points away from achieving technical superiority when the final whistle blew, confirming his victory and the bronze medal for India.

This win marked the first wrestling medal for the Indian contingent at the Paris 2024 Olympics. The medal also ensured that India won at least one wrestling medal in five consecutive Olympic Games.

Following Aman's bronze medal-winning performance, India's medal tally went up to six - five bronze and a silver. Team India are currently placed at the 66th spot on the medal tally.