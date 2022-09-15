Wrestling
World Wrestling Championships- Nisha Dahiya misses out on bronze after injury
Indian wrestler Nisha Dahiya missed out on a bronze medal at the ongoing World Wrestling Championships after she injured her ankle during the bout.
Nisha was wrestling Linda Moaris of Canada in the bronze medal bout where she started off strongly by taking a 4-0 lead but an attacking move by Linda led to Nisha twisting her already strapped ankle in the process.
The Canadian wrestler pinned her and won the bronze medal by the fall as Nisha tapped out crying in anguish and pain.
The world number 65 wrestler had one of the best campaigns in the world championships. Starting her campaign with a dominant 11-0 win over World No. 20 Danute Domikaitye (Lithuania). She backed it up with a 13-8 win over No. 5 Adela Hanzlikcova (Czech Republic) to reach the quarterfinals.
Nisha advanced to the semifinal after defeating world no. 8 Sofiya Georgieva of Bulgaria 11-0. But she later went down 4-5 to reigning junior world champion Ami Ishii of Japan in the semifinals in the closing moment of the bout.
With Nisha losing her bronze medal bout, Vinesh Phogat remains India's only medallist at the ongoing event after she became the first Indian woman wrestler to win two medals at the World Championships as she clinched a bronze in 53kg by defeating Emma Jonna Malmgren of Sweden.
India will have their medal hopes on Ravi Dahiya and Bajrang Punia when they take on the mat.