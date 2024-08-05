WATCH: Injured Nisha Dahiya inconsolable after defeat in quarters

Indian wrestler Nisha Dahiya suffered a heartbreaking loss in the quarter-final of the women's 68kg after getting injured against Pak Sol Gum of North Korea on Monday.

Nisha dislocated her finger in the quarter-final bout and conceded the lead with less than 10 seconds on the clock as she was barely able to move.

Nisha started well with a takedown to earn the two points and turned her opponent over to make it 4-0. She increased her lead after two more takedowns to lead by eight points.

Nisha was leading 8-1 against the North Korean wrestler in the second period of her bout when she requested to stop the bout. She called the physio and received the treatment.

After receiving the treatment, she continued her bout but called for physio again for a discomfort in the shoulder.

However, Nisha was barely able to compete after the second break and Pak covered the deficit with less than 10 seconds remaining on the clock.

Nisha was inconsolable after the match and had to be taken out by her coaches.

Nisha overcomes enormous pain to finish the Wrestling women's 68kg quarterfinal bout but eventually goes down against North Korea's Sol Gum Pak. But the world will remember how she refused to give up in the face of adversity.

Nisha still has a chance at the repechage if the North Korean wrestler makes it to the final but given her injury, it looks like the Olympic dream is over for the Indian wrestler.