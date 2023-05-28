Neeraj Chopra condemns 'manhandling' of protesting wrestlers, morphed images surface

In a dark day for the wrestlers' protest on Sunday, Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra led the criticism of the way the nation's champions were treated in the national capital.

Several people expressed their sorrow over the way the protest was handled.

यह देखकर मुझे बहुत दुख हो रहा है | There has to be a better way to deal with this. https://t.co/M2gzso4qjX — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) May 28, 2023

I watched on as a bystander for many days, thinking this will end. But this image has killed me inside. These are India’s daughters, who stood on podiums and waved our flag proudly, now being dragged on the floor with the same flag. #WrestlersProtest pic.twitter.com/Av2u2Y3sMd — CK Vineeth (@ckvineeth) May 28, 2023

Among politicians, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Sunday condemned the alleged manhandling of the protesting wrestlers by Delhi Police. Soren also criticised the detention of the athletes and demanded their immediate release.

"On a day when the new Parliament building is dedicated to the nation, it’s distressing to witness such brutal & shameful manhandling of India’s most celebrated champion wrestlers, our national pride. Their crime - seeking justice through peaceful democratic protests. I strongly condemn their detention & demand their immediate release," he said.

Delhi Police on Sunday detained Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, and Bajrang Punia after they breached the security cordon moving towards the new Parliament building for a women's 'Mahapanchayat'.

The wrestlers were also allegedly manhandled by Delhi police when they were trying to march towards the new Parliament complex to hold a women's panchayat as part of their ongoing protest against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

They are demanding for the removal of the Wrestling Federation chief for allegedly sexually harassing female wrestlers.

Meanwhile, even as images and videos of the incident from Sunday becomes viral around the world, several of the images have been proved to be fake.

IT Cell Trolls have started using AI softwares nowLook at their dirty tactics to defame Olympic Champions. First photo is real, second is manipulated. pic.twitter.com/5MXK2tNcEb — Dhruv Rathee (@dhruv_rathee) May 28, 2023

The Phogat sisters - Vinesh and Sangeeta - who were seen in a scuffle with the police later uploaded a photo of themselves in the police van after being taken into custody. This image has been edited to show them with smiling faces.