Narsingh Yadav wins 74kg bronze at National Wrestling Championships

The 2010 Commonwealth Games Champion, Narsingh Yadav, has clinched the bronze medal in men's 74kg freestyle at the ongoing National Wrestling Championships. The 32-year-old defeated Praveen Malik of Railways to clinch the third spot on the podium.



Plying his trade for Maharashtra, Narsingh Yadav was just far superior to Malik as he cruised to a 12-3 victory in the bronze medal playoff. Yadav left no room for error as the 2019 Asian Junior Champion crumbled under the pressure mounted by the veteran.

Bronze for Narsingh Pancham Yadav , wins play-off 12-3 against Parveen. pic.twitter.com/guD9bzH6Tp — Amanpreet Singh (@amanthejourno) November 13, 2021





Earlier, Narsingh Yadav defeated Lalit Kumar of Maharashtra 11-0 on technical superiority to kick off his campaign at the National Championships. He then avenged his 2020 defeat against Amit Dhankar with a hard-fought 7-6 win in a high voltage contest to enter the final four.

The semifinals, however, turned out to be a bit anti-climatic for Yadav as he fell to a 5-7 loss against Delhi's Yash.