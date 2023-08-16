Mohit Kumar becomes U20 world champion

Mohit Kumar became U20 world champion in the men's 61kg freestyle wrestling category at the U20 World Wrestling Championships in Jordan on Wednesday.

This was India's first gold at the ongoing edition.

Mohit is the fourth male wrestler from India after Palwinder Cheema (2001), Ramesh Kumar (2001) and Deepak Punia (2019) to win a gold medal in the history of the U20 World Championships. Antim Panghal, who won a gold medal at last year's edition, is the only woman to have won a gold medal.

Mohit came back from a 0-6 deficit to win the final Eldar Akhmadudinov 9-8.

Mohit has won all his 13 matches this year and has zero losses. This year, he has also won the Asian U20 Championships gold and the Asian U23 Championships gold.

U-2⃣0⃣ World Championships🤼‍♂ UpdateIt's🥇for #KheloIndia Athlete Mohit Kumar who defeated Eldar Akhmadudinov 9-8 in 61kg Freestyle eventWith this,Mohit becomes only the 4⃣th 🇮🇳 Freestyle Wrestler to win🥇in Jr 🤼 World ChampionshipsMany congratulations🥳#WrestleAmman pic.twitter.com/LZz2L4UhpL — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 16, 2023

At the 2023 edition, India have won a total of four medals so far - Mohit's gold, two silver, and one bronze medal.

Priya Malik has reached the final in the women’s 76kg category, so India are in contention of winning two gold medals at one edition too.