Prime Minister Modi urges PT Usha to protest Vinesh Phogat's disqualification

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged IOA President PT Usha to protest the disqualification of Vinesh Phogat from the 50kg freestyle wrestling event at the Olympics.

Narendra Modi, upon learning of the setback, requested PT Usha to explore all possible options to support Phogat's case, emphasizing the need for a strong protest to potentially reverse the decision.

India's Vinesh Phogat was disqualified from the 50kg freestyle wrestling event due to being overweight by a few grams.

This disqualification came just as Phogat had made history by becoming the first Indian woman to reach the final in this category.

Phogat's journey to the gold medal bout was nothing short of remarkable. She had displayed exceptional determination, defeating Yui Susaki of Japan and Oksana Livach in the quarter-finals.



She further solidified her path to the final by beating Yusneylis Guzman Lopez in the penultimate bout, a victory that had the entire nation hopeful for a historic gold medal.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) released a statement expressing their regret over the incident: "It is with regret that the Indian contingent shares news of the disqualification of Vinesh Phogat from the Women’s Wrestling 50kg class. Despite the best efforts by the team through the night, she weighed in a few grams over 50kg this morning. No further comments will be made by the contingent at this time."

The nation now looks to PT Usha and the IOA for their next steps, hoping for a resolution that might still bring justice to Vinesh Phogat's unparalleled efforts at the Games.