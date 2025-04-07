From an unfit child to Asian champion: Manisha Bhanwala’s journey in wrestling

Asian Wrestling champion Manisha Bhanwala’s wrestling journey began not with a dream of medals, but with a concerned father who sent her to a hostel to get fitter.

At the time, wrestling wasn’t the goal. Fitness was.

That decision, made out of concern, would go on to define her life.

“My father never had intentions for me to wrestle. But I chose that path,” she said. “The first two years in the hostel were boring. But I stuck with it. Slowly, I began attending camps, sparring with senior wrestlers, and then I improved.”

Manisha says it with strength – the kind that carried her through heartbreak, doubt, and years of near-misses to finally clinch her first Asian Wrestling Championships gold last month in Amman, Jordan.

The wrestler from Rohtak pulled off a stunning comeback to beat North Korea’s Kim Ok-Ju 8-7 in the 62kg final, earning India its first women’s gold at the Asian Championships in four years.

But for Manisha, this win was more than a medal.

Speaking to The Bridge over a phone call, Manisha opened up about her emotional win, the memories of her late father, and the journey that led to her maiden Asian Championships gold medal.

Wrestling fueled by love

In 2022, just hours before she was scheduled to fly out for the Asian Championships, Manisha lost her father.

“He passed away in the afternoon. I had a flight that evening,” she said. “I still went. I played the tournament and won bronze.”

That bronze felt heavy. But her father’s voice never left her.

“The reality is I don’t feel that my father is no more. It’s a reality I have never accepted. I only feel his absence when I come home and he’s not there,” she said softly. “He was always my biggest cheerleader, and I was his favorite.”

Despite her early success, motivation was missing – until 2021, a turning point.

“Back then, I was just happy with getting a job. I worked in the paramilitary. Wrestling wasn’t my priority. But something shifted. I decided I wanted to become a great wrestler, and I left my job.”

From that moment, her love for the sport grew. She trained with Olympic medalist Sakshi Malik and even defeated her three times.

“That gave me confidence. I started to enjoy wrestling," she said.

Support, sacrifice, and second chances

Manisha now lives in a rented apartment in Rohtak, with a family member always by her side. Sponsors support her training.

“There was a time when things were tough. But now, everything – from training to nutrition – is taken care of. I just have to focus on practice, recovery, and sleep.”

Her coach, Mandeep Singh, who trains her at Sir Chotu Ram Stadium, credits Manisha’s resilience.

“Even when there were no competitions due to federation issues, she never lost focus,” he said. “She has to work on small mistakes – like giving away points on the same move – but she’s growing with every bout.”

True to form, Manisha started slow in the Asian Championship final. She gained an early lead but trailed after Kim’s shoulder turns in the second period. With a minute left, she knew what she had to do.

“I’m a slow starter, but I tend to pick up during the bout. I’ve never lost a match that has gone beyond three minutes,” she said. “I heard my coach’s voice from the corner – ‘Believe in yourself.’ And I did.”

Two rapid takedowns flipped the score line 8-7 in Manisha’s favor. The whistle blew, and with it came relief and release.

“I knew I could catch up. I had put in the work. I just reminded myself of that calmly, with music, and with my father in my heart.”

Eyes on the World

With this gold, Manisha has announced herself as a serious contender for the 2025 World Championships.

“In the last World Championships, I was on the same side of the bracket as China and Japan. The medal slipped away again,” she recalled. “Now, I need to manage my weight and prepare smarter.”

Though she briefly competed in 65kg, Manisha has committed to staying in the Olympic weight class of 62kg.

“I gain weight quickly, so I have to be careful. But I’ve always competed in 62kg at the international level.”

She has two exposure tournaments coming up before the World Championships.

“The focus is simple: do my best every day. Results are not in our hands, but effort is,” she signed off.