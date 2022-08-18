Wrestling: Mahendra wins silver at U-20 World Championships; India's medal tally reaches 7

India bagged three more medals on the second day of the ongoing U20 World Wrestling Championships in Sofia, Bulgaria. While Mahendra Gaikwad clinched the silver medal, Sagar Jaglan and Mohit Kumar walked away with the bronze.

The only Indian in men's freestyle to reach the final, Mahendra Gaikwad went down 2-12 on technical superiority against Iran's Amirreza Fardin in the 125kg section.

Sagar Jaglan, on the other hand, beat Kazakhstan's Illiyas Yerbolatov 10-0 on technical superiority in 74kg, while Mohit Kumar won 7-0 against Azerbaijan's Jeyhun Allahverdiyev in 61kg.

Three medals on the second day has taken India's overall medal tally in the U20 World Wrestling Championships and in the men's freestyle to a total of seven medals.

This is India's best-ever showing in men's freestyle at the U20 World Championships as they finish with 1 silver and 6 bronze pocketing 112 points to finish third behind Iran and USA. Their previous best was a fifth-placed finish in 2021 with 101 points.



