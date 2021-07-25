The focus of the sporting world seems to be on the Tokyo Olympics, as the two-week mega event commenced on Friday, with India winning a silver medal on the first day itself. However, there seems to be good news for India in store, as Priya Malik clinched gold medal in the World Cadet Wrestling Championships being held at budapest in hungary

Priya Malik defeated Belarusian, Kseniya Patapovich 5-0 in the final to claim the gold medal. However, there seems to be huge confusion among Indian fans, who consider that Priya Malik has bagged a medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

Several famous athletes and stars have made a similar error regarding Priya Malik's glory at the World Cadet Wrestling Championships. Ishant Sharma, India's veteran fast-bowler also confused Priya Malik's gold medal to have come at the Tokyo Olympics, as he posted on his Twitter handle.

Ishant Sharma, Hanuma Vihari confuse Priya Malik's gold at World Wrestling Cadet Championships with Tokyo Olympics





Ishant Sharma's tweet was meant in a good way, as he poured out his wishes to Priya Malik for winning a gold medal. However, his error was quickly spotted by some top journalists and fans, who pointed out his mistake.

Indian all-rounder, Hanuma Vihari fell in the same trap, as he too confused Priya Malik's gold medal at World Wrestling Cadet Championships. Vihari thought that India won its first gold medal at Tokyo Olympics this year, and gave out his congratulations to Priya Malik.

Several politicians also made the same error, and were confused with two ongoing events in two different parts of the world. Bhumi Pednekar, Bollywood actress was also one among the several stars who tweeted about Priya Malik winning a gold medal at Tokyo Olympics, instead of the World Wrestling Cadet Championships.

