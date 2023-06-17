IOA writes to OCA requesting extension for submitting wrestling team for Asian Games

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has written a letter to the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) requesting an extension for submitting the Indian wrestling team for the upcoming 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou.

This development comes after the protesting wrestlers led by Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, and Vinesh Phogat shot a letter to the IOA requesting them to postpone the Asian Games trials by a few days.

As per the IOA's letter to the OCA, the wrestlers asked for the national trials to be conducted after 10th August 2023.

"Today we have received an email from Mr. Bhupender Singh Bajwa, Member Ad Hoc Committee forwarding a communication from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India along with copy of a letter from six prominent wrestling athletes namely - Vinesh Phogat/ Bajrang Punia/ Sakshi Malik/ Satyawart Kadian/ Sangeeta Phogat/ Jeetandra Kumar requesting to conduct the selection trials for Asian Games and World Championships after 10 August, 2023," the letter read.

"In view of the above, we request for your kind help to consider extending the Entry by Name date of the Indian Wrestling team to 15th August, 2023, so that these Wrestlers may also get a chance to participate in the selection trial of the Asian Games," it further read.

The letter was signed by the Joint Secretary of IOA Kalyan Chaubey.