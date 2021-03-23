An International Wrestling tournament in the memory of Shaheed Bhagat Singh

Bhagat Singh is one of the foremost names remembered when one talks about the Indian freedom struggle. Considered as one of the most fearless revolutionaries of the time, Singh along with his associates – Rajguru and Sukhdev were hanged to death by the British Government on 23rd March 1931 for their role in the murder of a British officer, JP Saunders.



Today marks the 90 th death anniversary of the trio – the day is also celebrated as Martyrs Day or Shaheed Diwas in India. Here, in this article, we look at an international wrestling tournament held in the memory of Shaheed Bhagat Singh:

The Shaheed Bhagat Singh Wrestling tournament is held by the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Sports and Cultural Club every year to commemorate the revolutionary. It was first held in the year 2010 and has since been held annually every year.

The tournament is usually held in the month of March in the state of Punjab and also serves as a medium to spread the message of drug abuse in the state. Punjab records the highest cases of drug abuse in India, and through this tournament the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Sports and Cultural Club tries to reach out to the youth of Punjab and help them to get out of the addiction.

The tournament also sees participation from athletes all across the globe and serves to empower the youth of the country using sports as a medium.