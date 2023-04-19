Indian wrestlers caught in Astana airport for 'needles' possession: Reports

A few men's freestyle wrestlers, who represented India at the recently concluded 2023 Asian Wrestling Championships, were caught in the Astana airport while returning back to the country for being in the possession of needles.

As per a report in The New Indian Express, at least five Indian wrestlers were asked to show invoices for the needles after check-in. Since the needles did not contain any prohibited substances, the wrestlers were allowed to board the flight.

A Sports Authority of India (SAI) official also confirmed the news.

"It's true that the names of a few wrestlers were called out at the airport. The injections they were carrying along with the food supplements are not something that is banned by NADA," the official was quoted as saying.

As per the report, a few other wrestlers too had the same products in possession but since they had bills for the same while the ones stopped for questioning had forgotten their bills in their hotel rooms.

It is worth to be noted that the National Anti Doping Agency (NADA) and SAI have been advocating a strict no-needle policy in national camps across sports in the country.

Indian wrestlers finished their campaign at the 2023 Asian Wrestling Championships in Astana, Kazakhstan with a total of 14 medals, including a gold against their name.



