Expecting at least 4 medals at Tokyo Olympics: Wrestling Federation President

The Wrestling Federation of India President, Brijbhushan Sharan has come out and expressed his full confidence in the Indian wrestling team headed for the Olympics this year.



He specifically talked about the ability of the entire Indian wrestling contingent to bring back a medal haul that represented their talent, hard work and dedication to the sport along with how the focus is achieving a considerable target of 4 medals. The focus should also be to keep the disastrous 2016 campaign at the back of their mind where controversies such as Narsingh Yadav's doping case and Vinesh Phogat's injury caused problems to the camp.

Another point Brijbhushan Sharan touched upon was the injury sustained by Bajrang Punia in Russia last month. He confirmed the injury he received earlier was not as bad as it was reported to be and Bajrang Punia will be raring to finish on the podium given that he is the second seed in the 65kg category.

The Indian Wrestling contingent comprises talented champions such as Vinesh Phogat, Deepak Punia, Sonam Malik, and Bajrang Punia. The aim this year will be to better the performance at Rio 2016 where the team only returned with a bronze medal won by Sakshi Malik. Barring Sumit Malik( pending confirmation of a two-year ban) the hopes are high for one of India's highest ever wrestling contingents to head to an Olympics.