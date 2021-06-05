Indian wrestling body to pay Rs 16 lakh fine for Sumit Malik's dope charges

India's road to the Tokyo Olympics is again tainted by doping fiasco after Olympic-qualified wrestler Sumit Malik failed dope test on Friday. The wrestler who was supposed to take part in the 125kg category of men's freestyle wrestling, has been slapped with a provisional ban until December 2021 with his 'B' sample yet to be tested.



Malik won his Olympics qualification through the Asian Olympics Qualifiers held in Sofia, Bulgaria, in early May. It was the substance taken from the very tournament which has landed the wrestler from Haryana in trouble.





In the latest development, the international wrestling body, United World Wrestling (UWW) has charged the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) to pay a hefty fine of Rs 16 lakh for a thedoping offence committed at an international event.

Methylhexanamine — 5-methylhexan-2-amine (1,4-dimethylpentylamine) — is the banned substance which was found in Malik's urine, falls in the category of a "specified" substance. Sumit will not be apart of the Tokyo Olympics and India will and thus India misses out on a chances of fielding a contestant in the 125kg category.



India was supposed to send its largest wrestling contingent, with eight members, which is one more than Rio Olympics. What's worse is that Sumit was actually touted as a medal contender in the category.





Malik would also be required to return Rs 5 lakh to the Haryana sports department, which he was paid in advance last month to prepare for the Games. If Sumit is found guilty and doesn't pay the fine, the WFI might ban him for life.



