Wrestlers write to UWW to resolve the wrestling crisis in India

Several Indian wrestlers who have won medals at international events have asked the world governing body United World Wrestling to intervene and solve the Wrestling crisis in India.

The wrestlers have requested the restoration of the suspended WFI, and accused Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, and Sakshi Malik of orchestrating a "fake agitation"

The three wrestlers had led a protest against former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, alleging that he has sexually exploited women wrestlers and sought his arrest.

The matter is being heard by a Delhi court and Brij Bhushan is out on bail. The protest has resulted in the sports suffering in the country due to no national camps.

An ad-hoc panel ran the sport till recently but was brought back to handle the day-to-day affairs of the sports body after the newly elected body was suspended by the Sports Ministry.

"I would like to inform you that due to the fake agitation of three wrestlers, the wrestling in India has been destroyed. I am a woman wrestler but I did not face any sexual demand from the previous president," wrote an Asian Games and CWG medal-winning wrestler as reported by PTI

"I thought after the election of WFI, this controversy will be over but these three wrestlers are trying to damage wrestling in India. Being a woman wrestler, I contacted many women wrestlers but no one corroborated the version of these wrestlers. My humble request to UWW is to interfere in the matter and a permanent Federation may please be established in India otherwise wrestling will be destroyed," the wrestler added.

United World Wrestling (UWW) suspended the WFI on August 24 for not holding elections on time and Indian wrestlers had to compete as neutral athletes at the World Championships last year.

Wrestlers have gone on to accuse Bajrang, Vinesh, and Sakshi for stalling the career of young wrestlers and the sport in the country.