Indian wrestlers to take part in Olympics World Qualifiers after uncertainty due to COVID restrictions

Indian wrestling team is finally ready to travel to Sofia in Bulgaria via Paris for the World Wrestling Olympic Qualifiers following the uncertainty of participation due to the travel ban on Indians by many European countries due to COVID surge. The Tokyo Olympic Qualifiers is scheduled to take place from May 6 to 9.

The Indian wrestlers were scheduled to travel to Amsterdam, however, it was cancelled just a couple of days ago after the Netherlands imposed flight restrictions on Indians. They rescheduled their travel via Paris, which also initially looked uncertain as they required a transit visa.



The Wrestling Federation of India took quick measures and reached out to the Ministry of External Affairs of the Netherlands and France governments through the embassies.



After talks, the team got the go-ahead to travel to Amsterdam through Royal Dutch Airlines (KLM). It also got clearance to travel to Paris without a transit visa. While 11 members of the team - Greco Roman wrestlers - left for Paris on Wednesday, the freestyle wrestlers will be departing tonight.

