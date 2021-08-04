Wrestling
Tokyo Olympics: Wrestling LIVE Day 12 — Ravi Dahiya and Deepak Punia eye medals — Updates, scores, results, blog
Welcome to the Bridge's Live Blog For Day 12 for Wrestling
Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog for Wrestling on Day 12 of the Tokyo Olympics.
Wrestlers Deepak Punia (86KG) and Ravi Kumar Dahiya (57KG) stand one step away from winning an Olympic medal. Bothe the wrestlers have made it to the semifinals of their respective weight categories. Anshu Malik awaits a chance from repechage.
- 4 Aug 2021 4:36 AM GMT
A good start to a great day in Indian wrestling!
Ravi Kumar Dahiya and Deepak Punia both have the eye of the tiger as they roared into the semifinals after clutch victories.
- 4 Aug 2021 4:30 AM GMT
One-step away from medals
Ravi Dahiya and Deepak Punia have made it through semifinals of the Tokyo Olympics and they stand one more wons away, respectively to assure medals for India.
- 4 Aug 2021 4:29 AM GMT
- 4 Aug 2021 4:14 AM GMT
Deepak Punia into the semifinal
Deepak Punia eliminates Lin-Zushen of China by 6-3 in 1/4 rounds to reach the semifinals of the Tokyo Olympics.
- 4 Aug 2021 4:12 AM GMT
Deepak leads 6-3
In these dying moments of the bout, Deepak clinches another 2+1 technical points to lead 6-3
- 4 Aug 2021 4:11 AM GMT
Li Zushen equalises with Deepak
Li Zushen picks up another 2 points to level things up at 3-3 with Deepak Punia.
- 4 Aug 2021 4:09 AM GMT
Ravi Dahiya reaches semifinal
As expected, Ravi Dahiya looks absolute fierce and comfortably reaches the semi-finals of the Tokyo Olympics.
- 4 Aug 2021 4:07 AM GMT
Ravi wins
Ravi Dahiya showcase his utter dominance over Vangelov, to win the bout 14-4
- 4 Aug 2021 4:06 AM GMT
Deepak leads 3-2
Another 2 technical points give Deepak the edge. He leads 3-2 against Zushen
- 4 Aug 2021 4:05 AM GMT
Deepak Punia leading 1-0
Deepak has a slender 1-0 edge over Zushen in Period 1