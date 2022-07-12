Indian wrestlers win 22 medals from the U20 Asian Championships

Indian grapplers had a fantastic outing at the U20 Asian Wrestling Championships in Manama, Bahrain where they won as many as 22 medals that concluded on Sunday night.

Winning 4 gold medals, 9 silver and 9 bronze, the talented bunch of grapplers put up a good show and gave a stiff fight to worthy competitors from Iran and Kazakhstan, among other strong nations. While three women - Priyanka, Aarju and Antim won gold, it was Sujeet who secured the lone gold for the men from the event.

In both the men's and women's wrestling, the Indian team finished in the second-ranking spot while they finished fifth in the Men's Greco-Roman event.

Here are the Indian medallists from the U20 Asian Wrestling Championships

Gold: Priyanka (65kg), Aainrju (68kg), Antim (53kg), Sujeet (65kg)

Silver: Sweety (50kg), Reena (55kg), Bipasha (72kg), Priya (76kg), Mulaym Yadav (70kg), Ashish (97kg), Mohit Kumar (61kg), Jaideep (74kg), Mahendran Gaikwad (125kg)

Bronze: Sito (57kg), Tanu (59kg), Sarika (62kg), Aman (57kg), Deepak (79kg), Jointy Kumar (86kg), Akash (92kg), Rohit Dahiya (82kg), Ankit Gulia (67kg)