Indian Sports LIVE, December 26: Scores, updates, commentary, blog

Catch live updates of Indian athletes' performances in various events happening across the world on December 26.
Welcome to The Bridge's live coverage of Indian sports, where we guide you through the performances of Indian athletes across diverse sports and global events. This daily blog consolidates sports activities worldwide that hold Indian significance, offering a comprehensive update to keep you well-informed.
- 26 Dec 2023 7:14 AM GMT
Hockey India announces 34-member core probables for national women's coaching camp
Hockey India on Tuesday announced the 34-member core probable group for the Senior Women’s National Coaching Camp, which is scheduled to commence on December 27 at the SAI Centre in Bengaluru. The upcoming camp is significant as India will aim to fine-tune its preparations ahead of the crucial FIH Olympic Qualifiers 2024 and the FIH 5s Women’s World Cup 2024.
- 26 Dec 2023 6:41 AM GMT
'I competed in the wrong era,' says Anju Bobby George
Legendary Indian athlete Anju Bobby George, the vice-president of the Athletics Federation of India (AFI), said she played 'in the wrong era', as things have improved a lot now.
Anju, India's first-ever medallist at the World Athletics Championships, hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's willingness to promote and transform sports in India.
- 26 Dec 2023 5:40 AM GMT
AITA declines to send Sumit Nagal's name for Australian Open wildcard entry
The All India Tennis Association (AITA) quashed Sumit Nagal's wildcard entry into next year's season-opening Grand Slam - Australian Open - after he refused to play India's Davis Cup tie against Pakistan. The latest development left Nagal disappointed.
- 26 Dec 2023 5:39 AM GMT
What to follow today?
In ISL, Punjab will be taking on Odisha FC.
In PKL, Puneri Paltan face off against Patna Pirates in Chennai.
More updates are expected from Indian wrestling as IOA is expected to form a new body to run day-to-day affairs of the WFI.
- 26 Dec 2023 5:37 AM GMT
What happened on December 25?
Here are the key highlights of the day:
AIFF President calls review meeting with Referees Committee after complaints - REPORT
Indian Chess players robbed in Spain during Chess tournament - REPORT
New faces come up as Indian women's cricket team for ODI and T20 announced - REPORT