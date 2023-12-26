Hockey India announces 34-member core probables for national women's coaching camp

Hockey India on Tuesday announced the 34-member core probable group for the Senior Women’s National Coaching Camp, which is scheduled to commence on December 27 at the SAI Centre in Bengaluru.



The upcoming camp is significant as India will aim to fine-tune its preparations ahead of the crucial FIH Olympic Qualifiers 2024 and the FIH 5s Women’s World Cup 2024.

India will return to camp after a short break following their excursion in Spain. They faced off against Belgium, Germany, and Ireland, and host Spain in the 5 Nations Tournament Valencia 2023 and will now gear up to make a strong showing in the Olympics Qualifiers and confirm their place in the all-important Paris 2024 Olympics.

The Olympic qualifiers are scheduled to take place from January 13 to 19 in Ranchi, with India placed in Pool B alongside New Zealand, Italy, and the United States. Meanwhile, Pool A comprises Germany, Japan, Chile, and the Czech Republic.

Following that, India will participate in the FIH Hockey 5s Women’s World Cup 2024 in Muscat, Oman, which is set to begin on 24th January and conclude on 27th January.

Indian women's hockey team 34-member core probable group:

GOALKEEPERS: Savita, Rajani Etimarpu, Bichu Devi Kharibam, Bansari Solanki

DEFENDERS: Deep Grace Ekka, Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Akshata Abaso Dhekale, Jyoti Chhatri, Mahima Chaudhary

MIDFIELDERS: Nisha, Salima Tete, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur, Monika, Mariana Kujur, Sonika, Neha, Baljeet Kaur, Reena Khokhar, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Ajmina Kujur

FORWARDS: Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Vandana Katariya, Sharmila Devi, Deepika, Sangita Kumari, Mumtaz Khan, Sunelita Toppo, Beauty Dungdung