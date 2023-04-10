Indian gold medalists at Asian Wrestling Championships

Asian Wrestling Championships started in 1979 and India has won 221 medals (24 gold, 75 silver, and 122 bronze) till now.

In the 2022 Asian Wrestling Championships Ravi Kumar Dahiya was the only wrestler to have won gold while the likes of Bajrang Punia and Anshu Malik ended their campaigns with Sliver.

Ravi Kumar Dahiya has the highest number of gold medals at the Asian Wrestling Championships with him bagging the top honor in 2020, 2021, and 2022.

Bajrang Punia won eight medals in nine appearances(gold in 2017 and 2019, silver in 2014, 2020, 2021,2022, and bronze in 2012 and 2018).

Yogeshwar Dutt and Ravi Dahiya are the two other wrestlers to have clinched the gold medal than once at the Asian Wrestling Championships.

Kartar Singh was the first wrestler to win gold at Asian Wrestling Championships in Greco-Roman in 1983, Subhash Verma was the first men freestyle winner in 1987 underweight 100kg, and whereas first woman freestyle winner was Navjot Kaur in 2018 underweight 65kg.



S.No Year Wrestler Style Weight

1. 1983 Kartar Singh Men's Greco Roman 100kg

2. 1987 Pappu Yadav Men's Greco Roman 48kg

3. 1993 Pappu Yadav Men's Greco Roman 48kg

4. 2008 Yogeshwar Dutt Men's Freestyle 60kg

5. 2010 Sushil Kumar Men's Freestyle 66kg

6. 2010 Narsingh Yadav Men's Freestyle 74kg

7. 2012 Yogeshwar Dutt Men's Freestyle 60kg

8. 2013 Amit Kumar Dahiya Men's Freestyle 55kg

9. 2013 Amit Kumar Dhankar Men's Freestyle 66kg

10. 2016 Sandeep Tomar Men's Freestyle 57kg

11. 2017 Bajrang Punia Men's Freestyle 65kg

12. 2018 Navjot Kaur Women's Freestyle 65kg

13. 2019 Bajrang Punia Men's Freestyle 65kg

14. 2020 Ravi Kumar Dahiya Men's Freestyle 57kg

15. 2020 Sunil Kumar Men's Greco Roman 87kg

16. 2020 Pinki Women's Freestyle 55kg

17. 2020 Sarita Mor Women's Freestyle 59kg

18. 2020 Divya Kakran Women's Freestyle 68kg

19. 2021 Ravi Kumar Dahiya Men's Freestyle 57kg

20. 2021 Vinesh Phogat Women's Freestyle 53kg

21. 2021 Anshu Malik Women's Freestyle 57kg

22. 2021 Sarita Mor Women's Freestyle 59kg

23. 2021 Divya Kakran Women's Freestyle 72kg

24. 2022 Ravi Kumar Dahiya Men's Freestyle 57kg