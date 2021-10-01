Oslo World Wrestling Championships 2021 - Preview, When and Where to Watch, Live Streaming

The first major tournament after the Olympics for any sport usually does not feature world star athletes. India will be missing its Olympians such as Ravi Dahiya, Bajrang Punia, Deepka Punia and Vinesh Phogat. However this is also an opportunity for the youngsters and lesser known wreslters to give in their all. The total strength of the contingent is well over 25. There are a few notable names such as Gourav Baliyan, Sangeeta Phogat and Satyawart Kadiyan. We take a look at all the participants and thier weight categories for the upcoming World Championships.

Freestyle The freestyle team for the World Wrestling Championships will not have Ravi Dahiya, Deepak Punia and Bajrang Punia. The team will comprise of (57kg) Pankaj, (61kg) Ravinder Dahiya, (65kg) Rohit, (70kg) Sushil, (74kg) Yash Tushir, (79kg) Gourav Baliyan, (86kg) Sandeep Mann, (92kg) Prithviraj , (97kg) Satywart Kadian, (125kg) Anirudh Kumar.

Women's Team The women's wrestling team will be made up of Hanny Kumari 50(kg) Pooja (53kg), Pinki 55kg, Anshu (57kg), Sarita (59kg), Sangeeta (60kg),Bhateri(65kg),Ritu(68kg), Divya Kakran(72kg) and Kiran(76kg).

Greco-Roman Team The Greco Roman team will have Sandeep (55kg) Gyanender (60kg), Neeraj (63kg),Gaurav Duhan (67kg), Vikas (72kg), Sajan (77kg), Harpreet (82kg), Sunil Kumar (87kg), Ravi (97kg) and Naveen Kumar (130kg).

Where to Watch?

The event will be streamed on the World Wrestling Federation website for free. There will be no streaming on any TV channel in India.








