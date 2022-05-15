Deaflympics: India win a gold and 2 bronze medals in wrestling

India have added three more medals to its Deaflympics tally after the wrestling contingent won a gold and 2 bronze medals. With this, India's total medal tally has gone to 16.

Sumit Dahiya won gold in the men's 97kg freestyle event after defeating Iran's M. P. Ghamar in the Gold medal match.

Amit Krishnan capitalised on the opportunity to win a bronze medal when he beat Turkey's S. Gozel in the Men's Freestyle 86kg medal playoff.

Coming in along with his teammates was legendary Gunga Pehelwan Virender Singh who continued his golden run in the Deaflympics by winning bronze in the Men's Freestyle 74kg event. He defeated American wrestler N. Barron in the medal playoff. He also took his individual medal tally one notch higher and now has three gold medals and 2 bronze medals to his name.