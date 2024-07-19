Asian U15 Wrestling C'ships: India win nine medals in men's freestyle on final day

The Indian men's freestyle contingent won nine medals and finished second at the Asian U15 Wrestling Championships in Sriracha, Thailand, on Thursday.

The Indian U15 freestyle wrestlers claimed four silvers and five bronze medals on the final day of the Asian U15 Championships to end the Championships with 23 medals.

Overall, India won four gold, 12 silver and seven bronze medals.

Second place for men's freestyle team

The Indian men's freestyle team earned a total of 163 points to finish just ahead of third-placed Iran (161) in the overall team standings. Asian giants Japan took the team title in this category with 197 points.

Indian freestyle team had booked their spot in the finals of four weight categories, but they missed out on the gold medal as Prathmesh Patil (44 Kg), Sahil (52 Kg), Mandeep (68 Kg), Ronak (85 Kg) settled for the silver medals.

Both Ronak and Sahil came very close to winning the championships, but in the end, lost their respective finals with the same score line (3-5) against their Iranian and Japanese opponents.

The five Indian wrestlers, Sahil (38 Kg), Shivam (41 Kg), Anurag (57 Kg), Sagar Vishnoi (62 Kg), and Deepanshu Dahiya (75 Kg), claimed bronze medals from the championships after winning their respective bronze medal bouts.

What's next for the Indian Wrestlers?

The wrestling action will not end in Thailand as the Asian U20 Championships is set to start at the same venue from July 20 to 24.

The Indian Greco-Roman team will compete at this event as the medals of five weight categories are to be decided on Saturday.