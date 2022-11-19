Indian-origin Kiwi wrestler upgraded to CWG bronze as Pakistan medallist caught doping

New Zealand's Indian-origin wrestler Suraj Singh was awarded a belated bronze medal in men's 57kg freestyle at the recently concluded 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games, on Friday.

This development came after his opponent in the bronze medal match - Pakistan's Ali Asad, was tested positive for a banned substance.

"I wish that I got the medal in Birmingham, but I'm pretty pleased to be on the podium in the record books," Singh was quoted as saying after his upgrade to medal position.

The 23-year-old Suraj Singh's medal brings New Zealand's official medal tally at the 2022 Commonwealth Games to 20 gold, 12 silver and 18 bronze medals. They continue to sit on the fifth position in the overall standings, behind India who had pocketed 22 gold medals.

As per reports, Ali Asad was tested positive for a banned substance prior to his bout in Birmingham. The Pakistan wrestler was suspended and stripped off his medal after after his 'B sample' too came out positive.



