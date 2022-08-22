India registers their most successful U20 Wrestling World Championships campaign; wins 16 medals

Greco Roman wrestlers Rohit Dahiya and Sumit won a bronze each on the final day as India finished their U20 Junior World Wrestling Championships with 16 medals against their name. This campaign in Sofia, Bulgaria is India's most successful campaign in history as they end with 1 gold, 4 silver and 11 bronze medals.

While Rohit Dahiya had to fight hard to defeat Ukraine's Ruslan Abdiiev 8-7 in men's 82kg Greco Roman bronze medal match, Sumit had a relatively easier finish with a 6-3 win over Turkey's Mert Ilbars in the 60kg division.

Out of the 16 medals bagged by India, a whopping 7 came in the men's freestyle section while the women matched them with as many medals including a gold. The Greco Roman wrestlers Rohit Dahiya and Sumit added two bronze medal to the tally.

Here's a list of all medal winners for India at U20 World Junior Wrestling Championships 2022:

Men's Freestyle

Mahendra Gaikwad (Silver in 125kg)

Abhishek Dhaka (Bronze in 57kg)

Mohit Kumar (Bronze in 61kg)

Sujeet Kalkal (Bronze in 65kg)

Mulayam Yadav (Bronze in 70kg)

Sagar Jaglan (Bronze in 74kg)

Neeraj Bharadwaj (Bronze in 97kg)

Women's Freestyle

Anitm Panghal (Gold in 53kg)

Sonam Malik (Silver in 62kg)

Priyanka (Silver in 65kg)

Priya Malik (Silver in 76kg)

Priyanshi Prajapat (Bronze in 50kg)

Sito (Bronze in 57kg)

Reetika (Bronze in 72kg)

Greco Roman

Sumit (Bronze in 60kg)

Rohit Dahiya (Bronze in 82kg)