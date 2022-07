India ends campaign with 23 medals at Zouhaier Sghaier Wrestling

India closed their campaign at the Zouhaier Sghaier Wrestling tournament with a whopping 23 medals against their name. Six out of those 23 medals came on the last day on Sunday.

Sujeet bagged the gold medal in the men's 65kg freestyle category on the final day while Udit (57kg), Aman (61kg), Sagar Jalan (74kg) and Viky (92kg) won a silver each.

Karan, on the other hand, had to be happy with a bronze in the 70kg division.

Here's a look at all the medal winners:

Gold

Gyanender - Men's GR 63kg

Sachin Sahrawat - Men's GR 67kg

Sunil - Men's GR 87kg

Sujeet - Men's FS 65kg

Antim -Women's FS 53kg

Sarita Mor - Women's FS 59kg

Silver



Neeraj - Men's GR 67kg

Arjun Halakuri - Men's GR 60kg

Deepanshu - Men's GR 97kg

Harpreet Singh - Men's GR 82kg

Udit - Men's FS 57kg

Aman - Men's FS 61kg

Sagar Jalan - Men's FS 74kg

Viky - Men's FS 92kg

Nisha - Women's FS 58kg

Bipasha - Women's FS 72kg

Bronze

Karan - Men's FS 70kg

Naveen - Men's GR 130kg

Sajan - Men's GR 82kg

Sakshi Malik - Women's FS 62kg

Mansi - Women's FS 57kg

Manisha - Women's FS 65kg